More than 2,600 arrests made during Operation Lockdown: Cele

Speaking in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday, Cele said just over 2,000 of these suspects remained in custody while 248 have already been convicted.

Three-hundred-and-fifty-five are out on bail while 169 have been charged with murder and other offences.

Residents in the Tafelsig area said they were fed up with crime.

On Sunday, 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting.



The area is one of 10 which has seen the deployment of soldiers but Juleiga Huysamen said she's still afraid.

“The army is patrolling but at certain hours. So, you don’t know if you can walk at night or even go to the shop.”

Cele said army soldiers and police were bringing change.

“If you say arresting 2,615 people does not make a difference and with more than 1,000 firearms that have been confiscated, then just think how much damage there still will be there if all these criminals and firearms were out there.”