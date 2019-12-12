Momentum to continue ODI sponsorship if CSA adheres to certain conditions

Momentum is currently the sponsor of one-day cricket in South Africa, including one-day internationals and one-day domestic matches in the Momentum One-Day Cup championship.

JOHANNESBURG - Momentum has said that it will continue to sponsor one-day cricket in South Africa but only if Cricket South Africa (CSA) adheres to certain conditions.

Those conditions include the resignation of the current board of CSA (alternatively, resignation of the current president and vice-president) in order to address the leadership crisis at CSA, an independent forensic audit of the financial affairs of CSA, including management of expense accounts, a four-year going concern assessment to be conducted by independent auditors, the appointment of a lead independent director to the CSA board with relevant experience, the appointment of an independent director to the CSA board with on-field cricket experience and active engagement with SACA with a view to positively resolving outstanding issues of dispute (given that they are a critical stakeholder in the game).

Momentum is currently the sponsor of one-day cricket in South Africa, including one-day internationals, one-day domestic matches in the Momentum One-Day Cup championship, the Momentum National Club Championship and the official Momentum schools weeks for the U13, U15 and U17 age groups.

In light of recent revelations and reports of lack of good governance at Cricket South Africa, Momentum has placed its concerns on record. The negative impact of CSA’s actions is neither good for cricket nor for instilling national pride.

Commenting on the way forward, Carel Bosman, head of sponsorships at Momentum said: "We’ve had various conversations with cricket leadership, including the acting CEO, Jacques Faul, as well as Kugandrie Govender (Head: Commercial, CSA). We have outlined very specific governance and reputational requirements that CSA has to deliver on in order to restore confidence in the administrating body of South African cricket. We will be holding the CSA board accountable to get its house in order. Failing such remedy, Momentum will have to reconsider its sponsorship agreement at the end of the current season."



Bosman added: "We have always viewed our sponsorship as a partnership in support of the game. We feel confident that CSA understands our views and we are keen to support them through the highs and lows on their journey to success. This process is not going to be easy and we expect a fair bit of pain as the independent audit and resulting corrective actions unfold. We believe CSA will act decisively and with transparency so that cricket in South Africa can move forward."