Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBS

The Public Protector used her last briefing for the year on Thursday to deliver the findings of 24 cases.

TSHWANE - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withheld the findings of some prominent cases involving various prominent figures.

Mkhwebane used her last briefing for the year on Thursday to deliver the findings of 24 cases. She said the briefing presented an opportunity to look back and reflect on the year that was.

Mkhwebane delivered the findings of 24 cases but they did not include investigations into Independent Power Producers (IPPs) or the Medupi and Kusile power stations, or even the Giyani water project.

She said these were at an advanced stage but not yet completed.

“The matters in question include the Vrede dairy farm project, [and] VBS Mutual Bank,” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said some of these cases exceeded the two-year investigation period.

“The Eskom Medupi and Kusile matter this was a backlog investigation before I joined the office of the Public Protector. This delay related to an expert in the engineering sphere and we have requested quotations on getting an expert,” she said.



The Public Protector said she could not say when the investigations would be completed but she hoped they would be finalised by the beginning of next year.