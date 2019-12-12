Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBS
The Public Protector used her last briefing for the year on Thursday to deliver the findings of 24 cases.
TSHWANE - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withheld the findings of some prominent cases involving various prominent figures.
Mkhwebane used her last briefing for the year on Thursday to deliver the findings of 24 cases. She said the briefing presented an opportunity to look back and reflect on the year that was.
Mkhwebane delivered the findings of 24 cases but they did not include investigations into Independent Power Producers (IPPs) or the Medupi and Kusile power stations, or even the Giyani water project.
She said these were at an advanced stage but not yet completed.
“The matters in question include the Vrede dairy farm project, [and] VBS Mutual Bank,” Mkhwebane said.
Mkhwebane said some of these cases exceeded the two-year investigation period.
“The Eskom Medupi and Kusile matter this was a backlog investigation before I joined the office of the Public Protector. This delay related to an expert in the engineering sphere and we have requested quotations on getting an expert,” she said.
The Public Protector said she could not say when the investigations would be completed but she hoped they would be finalised by the beginning of next year.
More in Politics
-
Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet up
-
DA: Load shedding will lead to job cuts & further hurt economy
-
Magashule: Reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa an attempt to divide ANC
-
Nothing illegal about election of new JHB council speaker: Makhubo
-
Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.