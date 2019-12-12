Mkhwebane clears Mbete, Joemat-Pettersson, Muthambi & Mashaba in probes

The Public Protector held her last briefing for the year on Thursday. She delivered findings into 24 cases the office investigated.

TSHWANE - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday said she had closed a number of investigations involving former ministers in a bid to clear the office’s backlog.

The Public Protector announced nine investigations that she had closed on the grounds that the allegations that triggered them were all unsubstantiated.

These included allegations that former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete received a R25 million bribe in shares, as well as, allegations against former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

"On allegations of conduct failure concerning the nuclear-built programme as well as procurement irregularities in connection with the procurement of an integrated information governance process management system," Mkhwebane said.

She also closed a case against former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

“Who alleged abuse of power and unjustifiable advertising spending and wasteful and fruitless expenditure.”

Mkhwebane also closed a case against former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics in connection with the SABC inquiry.