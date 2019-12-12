Man killed in Mitchells Plain shooting, teen wounded

The 32-year-old was gunned down in the area on Thursday afternoon when unknown gunmen opened fire before fleeing the scene.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed in Mitchells Plain in what appears to be a hit.

The 32-year-old was gunned down in the area on Thursday afternoon when unknown gunmen opened fire before fleeing the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured during the shooting.

Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie Isaacs: "The area is very tense. We're asking the community to come forward with information to assist the agencies in apprehending the suspects."