Man accused of killing toddler Jeremiah Ruiters found guilty

The 18-month-old boy was declared dead at a clinic in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of Factreton toddler Jeremiah Ruiters has been found guilty.
Judgment was delivered in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Ameerudeen Peters's ex-girlfriend and the toddler's mother Abigail Ruiters was also found guilty of child neglect.
Her bail has been revoked.
Sentencing proceedings are expected to start early next year.
During the trial, the court heard Jeremiah suffered excruciating pain during his short life, having been repeatedly abused.
