Magashule: Reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa an attempt to divide ANC
On Monday, the 'Citizen' reported that Ace Magashule was planning to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said reports of a plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa are an attempt to entrench divisions within the party.
On Monday, the Citizen reported that Magashule was planning to oust Ramaphosa.
But the secretary general said the top six's unity was sacrosanct.
Magashule said the party’s national executive committee and Ramaphosa have noted the attempts to draw a wedge in the ANC’s leadership.
“We have confidence in the entire leadership of the ANC and in the president because the president, like all of us, was elected and the president is part of us. Don’t isolate the president and put the president there and put us here.”
He said he and the president were just fine: “We don’t know what the papers are talking about because the relationship between the president of the ANC and the rest of the top six... we never have issues.”
Magashule said collectively, the party leadership agreed not to allow any divisions to be drawn in the party.
