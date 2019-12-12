Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - Neilson

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and the acting mayors of the two metros briefed the media on Thursday morning about the economic impact of rolling blackouts on the local authorities and their economies.

CAPE TOWN - The metro municipalities of Cape Town and Tshwane said that recent load shedding has cost them hundreds of millions of rands.

From small cafés, coffee shops and bakeries, to tech start-ups, these are the types of businesses that have been hardest hit by load shedding.

But that’s not all, local municipal services have also taken a knock.

Cape Town acting mayor Ian Neilson said load shedding has cost the city about R50 million per stage per day.

"If it's a level 4, that means it's R200 million per day, that's what it's costing us just in the city's services, we're not talking about the broader economy, so that gives you a snapshot of what we have to deal with."

Tshwane acting mayor Abel Tau says one of the city’s stations which carries about 60% of the city’s capacity was damaged due to power surges as a result of load shedding, plunging the city into darkness.

"The cost of that damage was in the region of R200 million. That is the cost of what load shedding has done to us because this infrastructure was not built for the switching on and switching off that currently happens."