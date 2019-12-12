'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo M

-
'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo MLifestyle
-
Measures to prevent further initiation deaths in EC working – MECLocal
-
NW Gambling Board faces dissolution over board mismanagement, fraudBusiness
-
Durban family in dire straits after breadwinner killed in massacreLocal
-
FS DA accuses ANC's Setsoto Municipality mayor of being a Lesotho nationalPolitics
-
Court dismisses former PP COO's urgent application against MkhwebaneLocal
-
'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo MLifestyle
-
Measures to prevent further initiation deaths in EC working – MECLocal
-
NW Gambling Board faces dissolution over board mismanagement, fraudBusiness
-
Durban family in dire straits after breadwinner killed in massacreLocal
-
FS DA accuses ANC's Setsoto Municipality mayor of being a Lesotho nationalPolitics
-
Court dismisses former PP COO's urgent application against MkhwebaneLocal
-
Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBSPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet upPolitics
-
Dudu Myeni’s ‘delinquent director’ trial to go ahead in JanuaryBusiness
-
Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBSPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet upPolitics
-
DA: Load shedding will lead to job cuts & further hurt economyPolitics
-
Magashule: Reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa an attempt to divide ANCPolitics
-
Nothing illegal about election of new JHB council speaker: MakhuboPolitics
-
Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Election of Joburg council speaker done according to law - MakhuboPolitics
-
ANC says it cannot exonerate itself from SA power crisisPolitics
-
Placing SAA under business rescue isn’t privatisation - MagashuleBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Keep calm and restore our confidence in cricketOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Eskom's fiasco is one more step towards a failed stateOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SAOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save themOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Dudu Myeni’s ‘delinquent director’ trial to go ahead in JanuaryBusiness
-
28,000 jobs lost in Q3 - Stats SABusiness
-
South Africa's growth forecasts slashed, recession risk highBusiness
-
Eskom’s COO Jan Oberholzer apologises once again for load sheddingLocal
-
Court dismisses application to remove Outa from Myeni’s delinquency caseLocal
-
Ramaphosa on load shedding: Cabinet to discuss extra generation capacityBusiness
-
Eskom’s inability to provide electricity may lead to recession - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Rechargeable lights, gas stoves & generators selling fast amid load sheddingBusiness
-
REVIEW: The Longest March by Fred KhumaloOpinion
-
Caitlyn Jenner is Google's most searched star in UKLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusersLifestyle
-
Nonbinary pronoun 'they' named Merriam-Webster word of yearLifestyle
-
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland faced 'harassment'Lifestyle
-
Top 2019 Google searches feature load shedding, RWC and drawing eyebrowsLifestyle
-
Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault convictionLifestyle
-
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has diedLifestyle
-
Disney warns new Star Wars movie could trigger seizures in people with epilepsyLifestyle
-
Blitzboks unchanged for Cape Town Sevens tournamentSport
-
Momentum to continue ODI sponsorship if CSA adheres to certain conditionsSport
-
Magnificent seven: Els' Internationals 'feed off' rookie energySport
-
Siphiwe Tshabalala hopes Chiefs will get the silverware this seasonSport
-
Captain Woods to play again as US look to bounce backSport
-
Ronaldo and Higuain on target as Juve beat Leverkusen 2-0Sport
-
Six out of six for Bayern as they outclass TottenhamSport
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Keep calm and restore our confidence in cricketOpinion
-
Imbokodo squad announced for Cape Town SevensSport
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo M
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is performing 'The Lion King Live in Concert' at the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Tshwane, which comes as a first for Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Local composer and producer Lebo M says The Lion King remains a true and authentic South African story.
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is performing _The Lion King Live in Concert _at the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Tshwane, which comes as a first for Africa.
Lebo M, who collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the unforgettable soundtrack in 1994, said the Disney movie remained authentic to South Africa's storytelling.
“It’s a first for me and I’ve never seen the entire Lion King movie with a live orchestra. I’m excited and blessed that it’s happening for the first time at home and continuing to solidify that SA is the spiritual home of The Lion King,” he said.
South Africans have until the end of Thursday to watch the show.
Grammy award winning soundtrack composer and vocalist Lebo M says the film live in concert for the first time in the country solidifies that “South Africa is the spiritual home of the #lionking” #lionkingconcertsa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2019
KYM pic.twitter.com/8EYMt3Psjd
More in Lifestyle
-
REVIEW: The Longest March by Fred Khumalo38 minutes ago
-
Caitlyn Jenner is Google's most searched star in UK0 minutes ago
-
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusersone minute ago
-
Nonbinary pronoun 'they' named Merriam-Webster word of yearone day ago
-
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland faced 'harassment'one day ago
-
Top 2019 Google searches feature load shedding, RWC and drawing eyebrowsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.