'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo M

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is performing 'The Lion King Live in Concert' at the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Tshwane, which comes as a first for Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Local composer and producer Lebo M says The Lion King remains a true and authentic South African story.

Lebo M, who collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the unforgettable soundtrack in 1994, said the Disney movie remained authentic to South Africa's storytelling.

“It’s a first for me and I’ve never seen the entire Lion King movie with a live orchestra. I’m excited and blessed that it’s happening for the first time at home and continuing to solidify that SA is the spiritual home of The Lion King,” he said.

South Africans have until the end of Thursday to watch the show.