KZN safety MEC to visit home where 6 people were killed

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
Go

KZN safety MEC to visit home where 6 people were killed

It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
0 minutes ago

DURBAN - Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli is on Thursday expected to visit the home where six people were shot and killed in the Mpumalanga township in KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night.

Five of those killed are believed to be from one family while the other person was a neighbour.

Police were investigating the circumstances of what lead to the ambush.

KZN police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “It's alleged that six people passed away - five from one family, [as well as a] neighbour [who] was with them watching TV. A three-year-old child was also taken to hospital for serious injuries.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA