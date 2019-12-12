KZN safety MEC to visit home where 6 people were killed
It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night.
DURBAN - Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli is on Thursday expected to visit the home where six people were shot and killed in the Mpumalanga township in KwaZulu-Natal.
Five of those killed are believed to be from one family while the other person was a neighbour.
Police were investigating the circumstances of what lead to the ambush.
KZN police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “It's alleged that six people passed away - five from one family, [as well as a] neighbour [who] was with them watching TV. A three-year-old child was also taken to hospital for serious injuries.”
