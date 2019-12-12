View all in Latest
Gauteng rain contributes to raise water levels in Sterkfontein, Harties dams

Images shared on social media show the Hartbeespoort Dam gushing downstream.

Hartbeespoort Dam. Picture: hartiesonline.com
Hartbeespoort Dam. Picture: hartiesonline.com
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department on Thursday said the persistent rains in Gauteng have contributed to high water levels in the Sterkfontein and the Hartbeespoort Dams.

Images shared on social media show the Hartbeespoort Dam gushing downstream.

Last week's heavy downpours in the province brought much-needed relief to the country's plummeting dam levels.

While the dam situated in the North West continues to overflow, the Vaal Dam remains below 40%.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We’ve seen a couple of dams around the country that have filled up but when we look at the general picture, we are still one dam in terms of availability.”

