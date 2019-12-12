Gauteng rain contributes to raise water levels in Sterkfontein, Harties dams
Images shared on social media show the Hartbeespoort Dam gushing downstream.
JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department on Thursday said the persistent rains in Gauteng have contributed to high water levels in the Sterkfontein and the Hartbeespoort Dams.
This is Hartbeespoort dam today #flooding pic.twitter.com/6gayWZiu8I— Bright nsovo (@BrightNsovo) December 9, 2019
Amazing and Beautiful at Hartbeespoort. The dam is full after most blessed rain in the catchment area. And even better is the fact that the dam is now cleaned from hyacinths, something which humans could not do. Go check! Take the kids! https://t.co/QkPHTF4Gwd pic.twitter.com/f6Ron5nJJC— Southern Staying (@SouthernStaying) December 9, 2019
Last week's heavy downpours in the province brought much-needed relief to the country's plummeting dam levels.
While the dam situated in the North West continues to overflow, the Vaal Dam remains below 40%.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We’ve seen a couple of dams around the country that have filled up but when we look at the general picture, we are still one dam in terms of availability.”
