FS DA accuses ANC's Setsoto Municipality mayor of being a Lesotho national

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) mayor of the Setsoto Local Municipality in the Free State, Nthateng Maoke, is facing the boot and possible deportation if the Democratic Alliance (DA) gets its way.

The DA in the province said on Thursday it believed she was a citizen of Lesotho who was not qualified to vote, let alone hold public office.

It appeared the DA was hitting back after its former MMC Sheila Senkubuge was called a non-citizen by the ANC in Tshwane. But DA Free State legislature chief whip David van Vuuren said this was not a witch-hunt.

“We believe in the rule of law and if she is not qualified she should not hold that position. We could not get information from the ANC or the council and we wrote to the Electoral Commission who confirmed that we should get information from the Department of Home Affairs.

“Home Affairs in Free State confirmed they are in the process of deporting the mayor – if not they will start the process,” he said.

A person who answered the number that Eyewitness News believes belonged to Maoke said it was a wrong number.

The ANC in the province was yet to respond to the allegations.