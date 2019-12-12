FS DA accuses ANC's Setsoto Municipality mayor of being a Lesotho national
The DA in the province said on Thursday it believed she is a citizen of Lesotho who was not qualified to vote, let alone hold public office.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) mayor of the Setsoto Local Municipality in the Free State, Nthateng Maoke, is facing the boot and possible deportation if the Democratic Alliance (DA) gets its way.
The DA in the province said on Thursday it believed she was a citizen of Lesotho who was not qualified to vote, let alone hold public office.
It appeared the DA was hitting back after its former MMC Sheila Senkubuge was called a non-citizen by the ANC in Tshwane. But DA Free State legislature chief whip David van Vuuren said this was not a witch-hunt.
“We believe in the rule of law and if she is not qualified she should not hold that position. We could not get information from the ANC or the council and we wrote to the Electoral Commission who confirmed that we should get information from the Department of Home Affairs.
“Home Affairs in Free State confirmed they are in the process of deporting the mayor – if not they will start the process,” he said.
A person who answered the number that Eyewitness News believes belonged to Maoke said it was a wrong number.
The ANC in the province was yet to respond to the allegations.
More in Politics
-
Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBS
-
Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet up
-
DA: Load shedding will lead to job cuts & further hurt economy
-
Magashule: Reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa an attempt to divide ANC
-
Nothing illegal about election of new JHB council speaker: Makhubo
-
Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.