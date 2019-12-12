Former Botswana leader Khama launches probe into allegations against him

Ian Khama engaged the media on allegations of illicit flows and terrorism against him and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana President Ian Khama on Thursday said his visit to South Africa shouldn’t be seen as launching an attack.

Khama said he launched an international investigation to expose what he maintained was an attack by the government of Botswana on him and his co-accused.

He also threatened to sue the government and investigators who filed affidavits alleging he siphoned off billions.

“It’s a government entity that put out an affidavit about people in South Africa and we have put that right. They are the ones who have brought about the situation where one has to come into South Africa to give you that assurance. And I think I’m doing that as part of the relation-building that was set up during my time and done by my predecessors between Botswana and South Africa,” Khama said.