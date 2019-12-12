Eskom’s COO Jan Oberholzer apologises once again for load shedding

Stage 2 load shedding is under way until 11 pm on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - With another day of rolling power outages, Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has again apologised to the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Eskom’s top executives on Wednesday morning after cutting short a trip to Egypt to help address the crisis.

Sabotage has been blamed along with technical issues and inclement weather.

Oberholzer said it had to have been an inside job, adding more than one person could’ve been responsible.

“It has been obviously done by an individual or individuals who have full knowledge of the power station.”

The troubled power utility said it was working towards restoring some units that have gone offline.

Eskom Dikatso Mothae said: “As stated last night, stage 2 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9 am until 11 pm tonight as a result of a shortage of capacity with a number of generational units still out of service due to breakdowns. Eskom will communicate if there are any changes during the day or if we will change the stage of load shedding.”