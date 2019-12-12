EC man kills wife, child then turns gun on himself

He died at the scene which happened in the Manzana Admin Area on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Police on Thursday were investigating a family killing in the Eastern Cape.

A man was alleged to have murdered both his wife and 14-year-old stepson before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana said: “People should seek professional help and open up about the circumstances they are facing behind these things.”