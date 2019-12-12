Durban family in dire straits after breadwinner killed in massacre
The family was in shock after five members and a neighbour were shot dead in the Mpumalanga township on Wednesday night.
DURBAN - The Msomi family in KwaZulu-Natal said on Thursday they would battle financially now that their main breadwinner was killed and would not be able to afford to bury their loved ones.
The family was in shock after five members and a neighbour were shot dead in the Mpumalanga township on Wednesday night. Nine family members and a neighbour were attacked while watching TV.
#KZNFamilyMassacre Sweleni ‘MaMsomi’ Dlamini - sister of Mvumo Msomi - says the family is shocked by the attack as they are not aware of any enemies. She says her brother held the family together. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/vKXC7LbUhZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2019
Three-year-old Luyanda Msomi was fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the leg and the thigh.
Family spokesperson Ndodo Msomi said the three survivors of the attack were traumatised.
“They are so traumatised that you can’t even talk to them because they are crying. I think they need counselling to help them with the trauma,” he said.
The family’s breadwinner, Mvumo Msomi, was killed along with his three children, a cousin, and a neighbour.
Family friend and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Meshack Radebe called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.
Radebe quashed speculation that the attack was politically motivated, saying the family was not active in politics.
#KZNFamilyMassacre Msomi family neighbour, former Deputy Speaker of the KZN legislature Meshack Radebe says in 1992 - the family was attacked in a similar way and lost 8 members. He has, however, denounced speculation that the attack was politically motivated. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ovNnNFhiZ8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2019
FAMILY LIVING IN FEAR
Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Msomi family said they were now living in fear.
The family spokesperson said they were confused by the incident on Wednesday night because they were not aware of anyone who would want to kill them.
Ndodo Msomi said they were now living in fear because they don't know if they may be attacked again.
“We don’t know why the family was attacked and we are not certain either about our safety because we don’t know where the perpetrators come from,” he said.
KZN Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula promised a thorough investigation.
