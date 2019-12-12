Dudu Myeni’s ‘delinquent director’ trial to go ahead in January

Outa wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after SAA lost billions of rand during her tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni will now proceed after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) brought an application in the High Court in Pretoria to declare her a delinquent director.

On Thursday, the court dismissed Myeni’s application to remove Outa from the case.

Outa wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after SAA lost billions of rand during her tenure.

In her latest application, Myeni argued that the law did not allow Outa to bring a delinquent application before the court in terms of the Companies Act. Outa argued that it had the right to do so because the case was of public interest.

Outa’s chief legal officer, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said the ruling was not only a win for the organisation but a win for civil society.

“It’s a win for the public interest. The court has said that these types of litigation are very important and that the public has got an interest in a big state-owned enterprise like SAA. That is the importance of litigation like this,” she said.

The trial is expected to resume on 27 January 2020 for a period of five weeks.