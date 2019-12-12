Disgruntled Mamelodi residents not satisfied with govt’s promises to assist them

Residents of Eerste Fabriek and the 77 Buffer Lake informal settlement saw their homes destroyed by floods this week.

MAMELODI - Disgruntled residents of Mamelodi on Wednesday said they were not satisfied with the promises made by the Gauteng local government to relocate them after their area was hit by floods.

Two people were killed and at least 1,300 others are affected by the floods after persistent rains in Tshwane.

Numerous disaster relief centres have been established to aid residents with food and shelter.

The largest of these relief centres, which has housed over 479 people, is the Mamelodi Baptist Church.

Angry Mamelodi residents said they were expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to address them on Wednesday after a series of flash floods swept away their homes and their belongings.

Tensions between community members and Gauteng Premier David Makhura grew after he announced an interim relocation committee would move residents.

One man said the premier failed to outline how the task team would provide them with homes.

“I heard him speaking and I thought to myself, he is going in circles. Right now, people are registering for stands, but they’re saying they don’t know where to place us. I’d like to know where these stands would be.”

One woman said she would have to return to the disaster-hit area with her two-month-old child.

Residents said they would remain at the Mamelodi Baptist Church until government could find a permit housing solution.