Court to hear case to put 4 Gauteng taxi associations under administration

At least 10 people have died in recent weeks in the violence believed to be over lucrative taxi routes.

3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An urgent application to have four associations linked to the recent taxi violence in Gauteng put under administration will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

At least 10 people have died in recent weeks in the violence believed to be over lucrative taxi routes.

Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said government was taking drastic measures to ensure no more lives are lost.

Mambolo said government would not tolerate lawlessness from taxi operators.

“We want to make sure that they can’t withdraw money or run their bank accounts because these are the accounts that they use to pay killers and murderers called ‘Nkabis’.”

Mamabolo said since government took the decision to shut down the affected taxi ranks in Centurion and Lenasia, no violence has erupted.

“To date, we have not seen any incidences of loss of life.”

Mamabolo said the drastic measures have been put in place to also ensure the safety of commuters, children and other taxi operators.

More in Local

