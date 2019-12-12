Court dismisses former PP COO's urgent application against Mkhwebane

Judge Mmonao Teffo ruled the High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter brought by Basani Baloyi, saying they were labour disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed with costs the urgent application brought against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and chief executive officer Vusi Mahlangu by the office's former chief operations officer.

Judge Mmonao Teffo ruled the High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter brought by Basani Baloyi, saying they were labour disputes.

"What is, in essence, a labour dispute as envisaged in the LRA should not be labelled a violation of the constitutional rights in the Bill of Rights, simply because the issues raised could also support a conclusion that the conduct of the employer constitutes a violations of a right entrenched in the Constitution," Teffo said.

Baloyi said the decision to terminate her employment was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid and of no force, and asked the court to set aside the decision and reinstate her. She also wanted the court to declare that Mkhwebane violated her office's constitutional obligations, as well as ensure the CEO could not interfere in her job.

Baloyi was fired in October by Mkhwebane, in what she said was a "purge" by the Public Protector.