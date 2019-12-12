Court dismisses former PP COO's urgent application against Mkhwebane
Judge Mmonao Teffo ruled the High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter brought by Basani Baloyi, saying they were labour disputes.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed with costs the urgent application brought against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and chief executive officer Vusi Mahlangu by the office's former chief operations officer.
Judge Mmonao Teffo ruled the High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter brought by Basani Baloyi, saying they were labour disputes.
"What is, in essence, a labour dispute as envisaged in the LRA should not be labelled a violation of the constitutional rights in the Bill of Rights, simply because the issues raised could also support a conclusion that the conduct of the employer constitutes a violations of a right entrenched in the Constitution," Teffo said.
Baloyi said the decision to terminate her employment was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid and of no force, and asked the court to set aside the decision and reinstate her. She also wanted the court to declare that Mkhwebane violated her office's constitutional obligations, as well as ensure the CEO could not interfere in her job.
Baloyi was fired in October by Mkhwebane, in what she said was a "purge" by the Public Protector.
Timeline
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.