Court dismisses application to remove Outa from Myeni’s delinquency case
Outa wants Dudu Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after SAA lost billions of rands.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has on Thursday dismissed an application to remove the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) from former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni's delinquency case.
This means Myeni's trial is going ahead in January.
In her latest application, Myeni argues that the law did not allow Outa to bring a delinquent application before the court in terms of the Companies Act.
Outa has argued that it had the right to do so because the case is of public interest.
