Cele confident Matakata will be success as WC top cop
Yolisa Matakata is from the Western Cape and has 34 years of experience, with much of it in Crime Intelligence and stints as Hawks head nationally and in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata will be a success as Western Cape police commissioner.
Matakata is from the Western Cape and has 34 years of experience, with much of it in Crime Intelligence and stints as Hawks head nationally and in the province.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has also lauded the appointment announced by Cele on Thursday.
Cele said that the appointment of Yolisa Matakata will bring stability to the Western Cape.
And for the first time in months, the Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz agreed with him.
"It is my hope that we will work closely together to improve safety in the province, particularly through departmental initiatives, such as provincial police forums."
One of Matakata’s biggest challenges will be to bring stability to the Western Cape police service which has faced challenges like infighting and resource shortages - amid an ongoing battle to fight gangsterism and organised crime.
She will take up official duties next month.
