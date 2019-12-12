Arrest of officials implicated in waste collection tender fraud welcomed

A total of 15 people - including four councillors, eight officials and three contractors - were arrested on Thursday following a year-long investigation by the Hawks.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in the eThekwini council have welcomed the latest arrests of politicians and officials implicated in the case involving former Mayor Zandile Gumede.

A total of 15 people - including four councillors, eight officials and three contractors - were arrested on Thursday following a year-long investigation by the Hawks.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 'waste collection tender scheme' in the city.

Four councillors and three eThekwini municipality contractors appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday and were released on R5,000 bail each.

Eight municipal officials who appeared on similar charges were granted bail of R3,500 bail rand each.

They are all expected back in court next April.

The Democratic Alliance’s Nicole Graham said they wanted Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to take action against all councillors implicated in the case.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mduduzi Nkosi said city manager Sipho Nzuza must also be investigated as the city’s accounting officer.

“He was supposed to be the first one to be arrested. There is no document that can be taken as an official document if it doesn’t have his signature.”

The arrests come as Gumede prepares to defend herself in court in January.