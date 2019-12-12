ANC welcomes life sentences for Victor Molosi's killers

Former councillor Velile Waxa, former municipal official Mawande Makhala and Vela Patrick Dumile were convicted for the crime.

CAPE TOWN - Three men who murdered Knysna councillor Victor Molosi have been handed life sentences.

Former councillor Velile Waxa, former municipal official Mawande Makhala and Vela Patrick Dumile were convicted for the crime.

Molosi was shot dead outside his house in Concordia in July last year.

The ANC's Major Sokopo welcomed the sentence.