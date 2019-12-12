28,000 jobs lost in Q3 - Stats SA

Unemployment in the country stands at around 29.1%.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says South Africa lost 28,000 jobs in the third quarter compared to the quarter before.

It has released its third quarter employment figures but shows that 78,000 jobs were actually created compared to the same quarter last year.

Stats SA said that losses were seen in construction and manufacturing - which lost about 12,000 jobs each - while community services lost 11,000; business services 9,000; and transport 1,000.

On the other hand, figures showed that 849,000 jobs were created in the past four years.

Stats SA also looked at the health of businesses in the country.

The number of liquidations increased by 56.4% year-on-year for November.

Compulsory liquidations increased by 41 cases while voluntary liquidations increased by 38 cases.

And on a different note, average monthly earnings increased by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.7% year-on-year.