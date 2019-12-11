View all in Latest
Talks between KZN Health Dept, unions over Durban mortuary to resume

Union representatives have told Eyewitness News that talks between them and the provincial health department were starting to yield results.

FILE: Some families have had to postpone the funerals of their loved ones while the department and unions work to find a solution. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
0 minutes ago

DURBAN - Talks are set to resume between the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and Public and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Pawusa) on Wednesday morning over the impasse at Durban’s Gale Street Mortuary.

Over the past few months, workers have been protesting, forcing the department to bring in staff from other sites.

Some families have had to postpone the funerals of their loved ones while the department and unions work to find a solution.

Union representatives have told Eyewitness News that talks between them and the provincial health department were starting to yield results.

However, it’s not clear yet if workers will return to work on Wednesday morning or be allowed to clock in.

The department's head of department Sandile Tshabalala refused to say if the lockout was still in place.

However, Tshabalala said the department wanted the matter resolved.

“We cannot afford to have the people of our province ill-treated simply because of internal squabbles. We cannot afford to be the ones causing secondary hazards to the services.”

Tshabalala said Wednesday’s meeting would chart the way forward.

