Sabotage a factor in load shedding, says Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said one of the factors that led to the recent rolling power cuts was sabotage.

The president is addressing reporters at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park in Sandton following an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board and management.

He explained that an act of sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, while adding that these acts should be investigated.

Ramaphosa also announced that all leave by Eskom employees and executives had been cancelled until January to ensure that the system was restored to stability.

More to follow.