Sabotage a factor in load shedding, says Ramaphosa
The president explained that an act of sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, while adding that these acts should be investigated.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said one of the factors that led to the recent rolling power cuts was sabotage.
The president is addressing reporters at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park in Sandton following an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board and management.
He explained that an act of sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, while adding that these acts should be investigated.
Ramaphosa also announced that all leave by Eskom employees and executives had been cancelled until January to ensure that the system was restored to stability.
More to follow.
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa meeting with Eskom to tackle power crisis
-
SA annual consumer inflation slows to 9-year low
-
Security companies offer safety tips amid load shedding
-
Mabuza: Eskom must provide clear plan to deal with rolling blackouts
-
Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load shedding
-
Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new Rwandan international airport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.