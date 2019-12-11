View all in Latest
Sabotage a factor in load shedding, says Ramaphosa

The president explained that an act of sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, while adding that these acts should be investigated.

A YouTube screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a media briefing on 11 December 2019 following his meeting with the Eskom board and management on the latest spate of power cuts in the country.
A YouTube screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a media briefing on 11 December 2019 following his meeting with the Eskom board and management on the latest spate of power cuts in the country.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said one of the factors that led to the recent rolling power cuts was sabotage.

The president is addressing reporters at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park in Sandton following an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board and management.

He explained that an act of sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, while adding that these acts should be investigated.

Ramaphosa also announced that all leave by Eskom employees and executives had been cancelled until January to ensure that the system was restored to stability.

More to follow.

