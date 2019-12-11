SA annual consumer inflation slows to 9-year low
The year-on-year CPI reading was the lowest since December 2010, when the rate was 3.5%
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.6% year-on-year in November, from 3.7% in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
The year-on-year CPI reading was the lowest since December 2010, when the rate was 3.5%, the statistics agency said.
On a month-on-month basis, price growth was 0.1%, versus 0.0% in the previous month.
Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.9% year-on-year in November compared with 4% in October, while on a month-on-month basis was at 0.1%, the same as in the prior month.
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa meeting with Eskom to tackle power crisis
-
Security companies offer safety tips amid load shedding
-
Mabuza: Eskom must provide clear plan to deal with rolling blackouts
-
Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load shedding
-
Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new Rwandan international airport
-
FACTBOX: SA's struggling state-owned firms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.