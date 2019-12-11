View all in Latest
SA annual consumer inflation slows to 9-year low

The year-on-year CPI reading was the lowest since December 2010, when the rate was 3.5%

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.6% year-on-year in November, from 3.7% in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The year-on-year CPI reading was the lowest since December 2010, when the rate was 3.5%, the statistics agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was 0.1%, versus 0.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.9% year-on-year in November compared with 4% in October, while on a month-on-month basis was at 0.1%, the same as in the prior month.

