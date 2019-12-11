Nzimande says SACP will not break its alliance with the ANC
Nzimande said delegates needed to decide how they wanted to attain state power.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said while the organisation has a resolution to contest future elections, it didn’t plan on breaking its alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).
Nzimande delivered the SACP's political report at the party's special national congress in Kempton Park on Tuesday.
The gathering is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the party’s national congress two years ago.
“Either on an ANC ticket but with a reconfigured alliance or in the context of a reconfigured alliance under the banner of the SACP but with the view to post-election coalitions with the ANC.”
But he said, whatever happens, no decision has been taken for the SACP to go its separate ways with the ANC.
“There is no SACP resolution which says we must end the alliance. Anyone within our ranks who says that is telling a lie.”
