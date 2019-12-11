Makhura promises housing for Mamelodi flood victims

Tshwane emergency services said about 1,300 people were affected by the recent floods.

TSHWANE - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said residents of flood-hit Mamelodi would be relocated before Christmas.

On Wednesday the premier addressed hundreds of residents who had been affected by the recent floods in Tshwane which killed two people and left hundreds displaced.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the Mamelodi Baptist Church on 11 December 2019 to address those displaced by the Tshwane floods. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Residents of Eerste Fabriek have found refuge at numerous disaster relief centres - the largest being the Mamelodi Baptist Church.

The overcrowded church has become a temporary home to 479 people.

Makhura said an interim task team committee would organise new houses.

"In all these areas, we want them out of these community facilities before Christmas. Because if they stay there longer, it creates new hazards. We have children here, elderly people. We don't want a situation where you create new problems."

But the premier could not provide answers when asked how the task team would allocate the proposed houses.

Disgruntled residents displaced by the Tshwane floods react to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s address at Mamelodi Baptist Church on 11 December 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

"It doesn't mean when we relocate them, they would get new houses tomorrow. The process of who qualifies for housing is a different process altogether. But these people have been affected by a disaster. We must assist them."

Residents will continue to stay in the community hall for the next few days.