Judgment in the Jeremiah Ruiters murder trial to be delivered

The 18-month-old boy’s mother Abigail Ruiters faces murder and child neglect charges while her ex-boyfriend Ameerudeen Peters is accused of raping and killing the little boy in 2017.

FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Judgment is expected to be delivered on Wednesday in the case against two people implicated in the murder of Factreton toddler Jeremiah Ruiters.

The 18-month-old boy’s mother Abigail Ruiters faces murder and child neglect charges.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend Ameerudeen Peters is accused of raping and killing the little boy in 2017.

More than two years after little Jeremiah Ruiters was declared deceased at the Kensington Clinic, his mother and her ex-boyfriend will appear in the dock at the Western Cape High Court for judgment in the matter.

State prosecutor Maria Marshall argued in the trial that evidence shows the toddler was repeatedly abused and couldn't comprehend the extent of the injuries inflicted on him because he was so young.

The injuries included broken bones in his legs and hands and 14 fractures to his rib cage and head.

