Google’s 2019 top searches feature load shedding, RWC and drawing eyebrows

JOHANNESBURG - What were South Africans keen to know online this year?

From the Rugby World Cup to Bosasa, Google on Tuesday night announced its annual year in search lists, revealing who and what South Africans looked up this year.

Celebrities, politicians, sports stars and their favourite foods all made the cut.

Phrases including ‘who won the election?’ ‘what time do voting stations open?’ and ‘what time is the Rugby World Cup Final’ also topped the list.

Rearing its dark head, the unwelcomed guest – load shedding – topped the trends for the decade.

Meanwhile, the most searched for South African personalities included the late James Small, Chester Williams as well as media personality Xolani Gwala.

There were also some odd questions including ‘why were cornflakes invented?’ ‘how to draw eyebrows?’ and ‘how to get rid of belly fat?’

South Africans proved they love their sport with searches including the Rugby World Cup, the Cricket World Cup, India versus South Africa and Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The most searched for term was Black Friday, where people searched for deals at various stores to score a bargain.