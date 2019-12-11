Google’s 2019 top searches feature load shedding, RWC and drawing eyebrows
From the Rugby World Cup to Bosasa, Google has announced its annual year in search lists, revealing who and what South Africans looked up this year.
JOHANNESBURG - What were South Africans keen to know online this year?
#YearInSearch what is the most searched for phrase? Who was the most searched for person of 2019? The @Google_Africa @Google team will reveal the most searched for in 2019. @refsheric— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) December 10, 2019
From the Rugby World Cup to Bosasa, Google on Tuesday night announced its annual year in search lists, revealing who and what South Africans looked up this year.
Celebrities, politicians, sports stars and their favourite foods all made the cut.
Phrases including ‘who won the election?’ ‘what time do voting stations open?’ and ‘what time is the Rugby World Cup Final’ also topped the list.
Rearing its dark head, the unwelcomed guest – load shedding – topped the trends for the decade.
#YearInSearch so @Eskom_SA ‘s load shedding has been the top search for a decade 😐— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) December 10, 2019
Meanwhile, the most searched for South African personalities included the late James Small, Chester Williams as well as media personality Xolani Gwala.
#YearInSearch South Africans also searched for the following personalities who died this year. RP pic.twitter.com/S896q3foIE— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) December 10, 2019
There were also some odd questions including ‘why were cornflakes invented?’ ‘how to draw eyebrows?’ and ‘how to get rid of belly fat?’
South Africans proved they love their sport with searches including the Rugby World Cup, the Cricket World Cup, India versus South Africa and Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
#YearInSearch South Africans love their sport! Did your favourite sport or team make it on to @Google_Africa @Google 2019 top search? RP pic.twitter.com/jnFYX9nlp2— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) December 10, 2019
The most searched for term was Black Friday, where people searched for deals at various stores to score a bargain.
