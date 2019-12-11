Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - Ramaphosa
The president on Wednesday called on the country’s intelligence services to investigate claims of sabotage at Eskom, which he said contributed to the recent power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said embattled utility Eskom failed to act with the urgency required to address the power crisis in the country.
Ramaphosa, addressing reporters at the Eskom’s headquarters in Sandton following an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board, called on the country’s intelligence services to investigate claims of sabotage at Eskom, which he said contributed to the recent rolling power cuts.
How to check your load shedding schedule
He explained that deliberate interference in power supply had led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, adding that these acts should be investigated.
“Investigations are under way and I’ve urged management to speed up those investigations so that those who are found to have participated in this act of sabotage are held to account,” Ramaphosa said.
The president also announced that all leave by Eskom employees and executives was cancelled until January to ensure that the system was restored to stability.
He listed a number of interventions at the media briefing, which included the potential inclusion of more private players in power generation to address the electricity crisis in the country.
Ramaphosa said Eskom management committed that the country would not experience load shedding between next week Tuesday and 13 January 2020.
WATCH: Eskom media briefing on SA power crisis
