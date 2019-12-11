Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Eskom failed to act with urgency to address power crisis - Ramaphosa

The president on Wednesday called on the country’s intelligence services to investigate claims of sabotage at Eskom, which he said contributed to the recent power cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a media briefing on 11 December 2019 at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg, following his meeting with the Eskom board and management on the latest spate of power cuts in the country. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a media briefing on 11 December 2019 at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg, following his meeting with the Eskom board and management on the latest spate of power cuts in the country. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said embattled utility Eskom failed to act with the urgency required to address the power crisis in the country.

Ramaphosa, addressing reporters at the Eskom’s headquarters in Sandton following an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board, called on the country’s intelligence services to investigate claims of sabotage at Eskom, which he said contributed to the recent rolling power cuts.

How to check your load shedding schedule

He explained that deliberate interference in power supply had led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, adding that these acts should be investigated.

“Investigations are under way and I’ve urged management to speed up those investigations so that those who are found to have participated in this act of sabotage are held to account,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also announced that all leave by Eskom employees and executives was cancelled until January to ensure that the system was restored to stability.

He listed a number of interventions at the media briefing, which included the potential inclusion of more private players in power generation to address the electricity crisis in the country.

Ramaphosa said Eskom management committed that the country would not experience load shedding between next week Tuesday and 13 January 2020.

WATCH: Eskom media briefing on SA power crisis

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA