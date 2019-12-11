Election of Joburg council speaker done according to law - Makhubo
This after ANC councillor Nonceba Molwele was elected the new council speaker despite legal action by the DA.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Wednesday said the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) ship in the city was sinking and its councillors should move on and accept defeat.
This after African National Congress (ANC) councillor Nonceba Molwele was elected the new council speaker despite legal action by the DA.
Last week, Vasco da Gama was initially voted out through a motion of no confidence. However, after an objection, it was found that he had prevailed.
The DA and ANC were waging a political war for the control of the Joburg metro. The battle continued last week with Makhubo taking over as mayor.
Makhubo said all was done in accordance with council rules in the election of the council speaker.
“They are clutching at straws, they don’t want to accept that the politics have changed in the city,” he said.
The DA and Economic Freedom Fighters councillors were not present in council chambers.
