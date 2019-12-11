Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken Ekurhuleni
Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are some of the worst affected areas following days of persistent rain.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-stricken communities of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
Gauteng has seen the highest rainfall reaching 114 millimetres in some areas.
WATCH: Tshwane floods: ‘Our faith in government is washing away like our shacks’
Bridges and a hotel in centurion have to be assessed for structural damage.
But in communities including Ivory Park, Soshanguve and Mamelodi some families lost everything.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa would visit Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
“He will also be engaging community leaders, emergency rescue services and local government authorities in Ekurhuleni, looking at how that community that has been ravaged by floods is assisted.”
Emergency and disaster management services remain on high alert in Gauteng.
