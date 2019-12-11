View all in Latest
Battle between Eskom, Newcastle Municipality continues in court

The power utility wants the court to allow it to cut electricity to the municipality if it defaults on payment.

FILE: Eskom wants the municipality to be penalised if it fails to make the payment, but the municipality is opposed to this. Picture: Pexels.
0 minutes ago

DURBAN - The battle between Eskom and the Newcastle Municipality will resume in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The power utility wants the court to allow it to cut electricity to the municipality if it defaults on payment.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle Municipality wants a probe on Eskom's decision to disconnect its supply.

The municipality owes Eskom over R200 million in debt accumulated over the last two years.

In October, the court instructed the municipality to pay R30 million a month to settle the debt.

Eskom wants the municipality to be penalised if it fails to make the payment, but the municipality is opposed to this.

Last week, Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba told Eyewitness News they would rather sit with Eskom and work out a fair payment plan.

The court is expected to rule on the matter.

