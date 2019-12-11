ANC says it cannot exonerate itself from SA power crisis

"We are the governing party and we cannot afford to be fugitives from accountability," said ANC national spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it could not exonerate itself from responsibility for the country’s load shedding crisis.

The power utility was forced to implement power cuts citing wet coal and maintenance issues. This round of load shedding saw the utility implementing some extreme measures such as the ramping up the level to stage six.

In his report back from this week’s national executive committee meeting, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule allocated a rather small portion of his time to the load shedding crisis, saying the executive was deeply concerned with the power cuts.

But during the question and answer session, ANC national spokesperson Dakota Legoete was forced to say more.

“We are the governing party and we cannot afford to be fugitives from accountability. We promise South Africans that we are going to deal with this matter; it’s recurring now,” Legoete said.

Legoete said Luthuli House had called on its deployees in government to address load shedding once and for all.

“As Luthuli House, we are clear to all our deployees that we should act swiftly and get Eskom fixed,” he said.

The ANC called on the government to outline the steps that were being taken to address the situation.