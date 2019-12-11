ANC's Nonceba Molwele elected JHB’s new council speaker
Nonceba Molwele’s election came after the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo was appointed Joburg executive mayor as Herman Mashaba’s successor.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg council on Wednesday elected African National Congress (ANC) councillor Nonceba Molwele as its new speaker despite a court challenged by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Last week, the DA’s Vasco da Gama was initially voted out through a motion of no confidence, but after an objection, it was found that he had survived by one vote.
Molwele’s election came after the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo was appointed Joburg executive mayor as Herman Mashaba’s successor. Mashaba resigned from the city in October citing problems with the DA’s leadership.
The latest development means both the city’s mayor and speaker, who were affiliated with the DA, are now from the ANC.
More in Politics
-
JHB ANC pushes ahead to elect Speaker Da Gama’s replacement
-
Nzimande says SACP will not break its alliance with the ANC
-
SACP can never replace ANC & Cosatu - Nzimande
-
Mchunu: Govt to cap wasteful expenditure by cutting ministers' perks
-
Ben Turok remembered as a 'giant' of the liberation struggle
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.