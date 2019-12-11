ANC's Nonceba Molwele elected JHB’s new council speaker

Nonceba Molwele’s election came after the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo was appointed Joburg executive mayor as Herman Mashaba’s successor.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg council on Wednesday elected African National Congress (ANC) councillor Nonceba Molwele as its new speaker despite a court challenged by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Last week, the DA’s Vasco da Gama was initially voted out through a motion of no confidence, but after an objection, it was found that he had survived by one vote.

Molwele’s election came after the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo was appointed Joburg executive mayor as Herman Mashaba’s successor. Mashaba resigned from the city in October citing problems with the DA’s leadership.

The latest development means both the city’s mayor and speaker, who were affiliated with the DA, are now from the ANC.