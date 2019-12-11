About 280 lives saved from Tshwane floods, says city
Rains wreaked havoc in Gauteng after been lashed by heavy rains over the past few days.
MAMELODI - The City of Tshwane on Tuesday said about 280 lives had been saved during heavy rains that claimed two lives and leaving hundreds displaced.
MMC for Community Safety Karen Meyer said: “There’s a lot of things that need to happen before we can declare it a city-blown disaster. But this is a small disaster as far as this community is concerned, that’s for sure. I mean, we’re sitting with 1,000 people in the Mamelodi area that we had to move due to the floods.”
Residents of Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi are calling on government to provide them with land so they can rebuild their lives after their shacks were swept away.
Hundreds of residents are now being housed at a community hall and in churches after losing their belongings in the deluge.
On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and MEC Lebogang Maile visited areas affected by floods in Tshwane.
Eerste Fabrik resident Solly Mokhano wants government to intervene, saying he applied for an RDP house in 1996 but today he still found himself homeless.
“But the government can’t put a permanent stand for us, they always give us food parcels but not a permanent stand.”
Mother of three, Thandeka Hlongwane, said she lost all her belongings in the floods: ‘When I saw my place, I just saw only the toilet left but everything else was gone.”
Dlamini-Zuma and Maile said government would assist the affected community members.
