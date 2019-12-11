2 teens arrested for Cape Town station fire

A fire was started during the early hours on 28 November and caused the temporary shutdown of the station.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected teenage train arsonists have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed 18 carriages at Cape Town Train Station.

The fire was started during the early hours on 28 November and caused the temporary shutdown of the station. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage of two suspects.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the development to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

“We have two people arrested for the arson,” he said.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “We can confirm that two teenagers were arrested by our detectives following the release of the CCTV footage and pictures of the alleged arsonists behind the torching of 18 train carriages at Cape Town Train Station.”