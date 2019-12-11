2 Netcare doctors sued for negligence after 8 children die in their care

-
Mabuza: Eskom must provide clear plan to deal with rolling blackoutsLocal
-
About 280 lives saved from Tshwane floods, says cityLocal
-
2 Netcare doctors sued for negligence after 8 children die in their careLocal
-
Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook archive searchesWorld
-
Trump is fourth US president to face impeachment as Democrats unveil chargesWorld
-
Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken EkurhuleniLocal
-
About 280 lives saved from Tshwane floods, says cityLocal
-
2 Netcare doctors sued for negligence after 8 children die in their careLocal
-
Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken EkurhuleniLocal
-
Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load sheddingBusiness
-
COO: Eskom won’t have a total blackoutLocal
-
2 children among 3 killed in Nyanga shack fireLocal
-
Foreign nationals in CT: Namibia is no longer an option for usLocal
-
In the dark: Ramaphosa only found out about stage 6 after leaving for EgyptLocal
-
1 in every 31 children in SA will die before their fifth birthdayLocal
-
Mchunu: Govt to cap wasteful expenditure by cutting ministers' perksPolitics
-
Ben Turok remembered as a 'giant' of the liberation strugglePolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SAOpinion
-
'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMCPolitics
-
ANC stalwart Ben Turok diesPolitics
-
SACP congress to assess progress on implementation of resolutionsPolitics
-
Maimane: I'm on a path that could change the face of politicsPolitics
-
DA: Placing Tshwane under administration ANC’s plan to access City’s fiscusLocal
-
Tshwane ANC to challenge court ruling on Mokgalapa, Mathebe oustingPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save themOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figuresBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugbyOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Water security is critical to our economyOpinion
-
Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load sheddingBusiness
-
Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new Rwandan international airportBusiness
-
FACTBOX: Struggling South African state-owned firmsBusiness
-
WC premier wants meeting with Ramaphosa over load sheddingBusiness
-
Ramaphosa cuts Egypt trip short, will meet Eskom on WednesdayBusiness
-
Eskom: Heavy rain in Mpumalanga still impacting coal supplyBusiness
-
South Africa has the longest working hours in the world - University of OxfordBusiness
-
Impala Platinum shuts 2 mines due to power shortagesBusiness
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer ‘hopes’ they won't have to implement stage 8Business
-
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has diedLifestyle
-
Disney warns new Star Wars movie could trigger seizures in people with epilepsyLifestyle
-
Beyoncé finds it 'stressful' balancing work and home lifeLifestyle
-
Dave Bautista to be inducted into WWE Hall of FameLifestyle
-
#MissUniverse tops global trends as SA’s Zozibini Tunzi shinesLifestyle
-
Boy oh boy! Twin male pandas charm Berlin zooLifestyle
-
15 beaches in the Cape where lost children will easily be reunited with parentsLifestyle
-
'Sesame Street' legend Caroll Spinney dies aged 85Lifestyle
-
GALLERY: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss UniverseLocal
-
Els crunches the numbers in search of Presidents Cup edgeSport
-
Parsons to lead Junior Proteas at ICC under-19 World CupSport
-
Orlando Pirates confirm appointment of Josef Zinnbauer as head coachSport
-
I did not cheat, says Reed, as Presidents Cup gets personalSport
-
Indian club added to Manchester City football empireSport
-
Rashford can be as good as Ronaldo, says SolskjaerSport
-
Pressure mounts on Cricket South Africa board to step downSport
-
Faul speaks on Smith's importance as director of cricket deadline loomsSport
-
Russia banned from Olympics for four years over doping scandal - TASSSport
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
2 Netcare doctors sued for negligence after 8 children die in their care
A warrant of arrest has been issued for pediatric surgeon Dr Peter Baele and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following routine surgery.
JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that at least eight children have died allegedly at the hands of two Johannesburg doctors at Netcare Park Lane Clinic due to negligence.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for pediatric surgeon Dr Peter Baele and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
The pair are facing culpable homicide charges after Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in intensive care unit in October.
It's understood a total of 21 families have come forward to sue Baele and Mushni for negligence.
The attorney representing the families Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “The groups have been divided into eight children who have lost their lives at the hands of Munshi and Baele.”
Mnguni said while some of the cases date back to the 90s, their team is focusing on the more recent matters.
“Mostly from the year 2009 and moving forward, there’s been a number of parents who keep on coming forward.”
The two doctors will have to appear before a court on charges of culpable homicide once they have been arrested.
More in Local
-
Mabuza: Eskom must provide clear plan to deal with rolling blackouts9 minutes ago
-
About 280 lives saved from Tshwane floods, says city2 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken Ekurhuleni12 minutes ago
-
Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load shedding4 minutes ago
-
COO: Eskom won’t have a total blackout7 minutes ago
-
2 children among 3 killed in Nyanga shack fire0 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.