2 Netcare doctors sued for negligence after 8 children die in their care

A warrant of arrest has been issued for pediatric surgeon Dr Peter Baele and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following routine surgery.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that at least eight children have died allegedly at the hands of two Johannesburg doctors at Netcare Park Lane Clinic due to negligence.

The pair are facing culpable homicide charges after Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in intensive care unit in October.

It's understood a total of 21 families have come forward to sue Baele and Mushni for negligence.

The attorney representing the families Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “The groups have been divided into eight children who have lost their lives at the hands of Munshi and Baele.”

Mnguni said while some of the cases date back to the 90s, their team is focusing on the more recent matters.

“Mostly from the year 2009 and moving forward, there’s been a number of parents who keep on coming forward.”

The two doctors will have to appear before a court on charges of culpable homicide once they have been arrested.