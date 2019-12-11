15 eThekwini municipal officials, contractors arrested
The Hawks say the suspects are linked to a waste collection tender fraud scheme, which paid out over R200 million.
DURBAN - Fifteen eThekwini municipal officials and contractors have been arrested for fraud and corruption.
They all face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested earlier this year on similar charges connected to the scheme.
Four eThekwini councillors suspected of defrauding the municipality through a waste collection tender appeared in the Durban commercial crimes court.
They were released on R5,000 bail each.
The Hawks also arrested eight municipal officials suspected of defrauding the municipality of over R40 million.
They also appeared in court and were released on R3,500 bail each.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said more arrests were expected.
“Without a shadow of a doubt there are still more arrests expected. It’s just a matter of time and we will be advised by the investigating team.”
He said they had now arrested 22 people in connection with the tender scheme.
All suspects are expected back in court next April.
