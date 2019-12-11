View all in Latest
10 people hospitalised for smoke inhalation after bus catches fire

The incident happened on the William Nicol off-ramp in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the bus was travelling from cape town to Zimbabwe. Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people have been taken to hospital after a bus caught fire on the N1 North on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the William Nicol off-ramp in Bryanston.

Officials said the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Joburg emergency service's Nana Radebe said no fatalities had been reported.

"Unfortunately, all the belongings of the people had been burnt but we have managed to take at least 10 people to hospital for smoke inhalation. We are not sure what caused the fire but we are doing a preliminary investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Joburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar said officers were also on the scene.

“There is still a lot of oil on the road surface on the N1 North on the William Nicol off-ramp where the bus caught fire. There is one lane open in the northerly direction and three lanes south. So, motorists should avoid that area because of traffic congestion.”

Comments

