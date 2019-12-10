What stage 6 (and 7 & 8) load shedding means for Gauteng

Stage six load shedding means the grid needs to shed 6,000MW of power. So when will you need to make alternative plans?

JOHANNESBURG - Stage six load shedding hit South African households come 6 pm on Monday, Eskom said through a statement.

This means the grid will need to shed 6,000 MW of power to keep the national power grid from collapsing, which will leave the state-owned power utility starting additional, unscheduled power cuts wherever it needs to and outside of its schedules.

This also means your area could experience blackouts at any time, without warning. The same goes for stage seven and eight, with 7,000 MW and 8,000 MW of power needing to be saved respectively.

Stage six doubles the frequency of stage three - which means you could be affected 18 times for four days for up to four-and-a-half hours at a time, or 18 times over eight days for about two hours at a time.

City Power on Tuesday tweeted its schedule for load shedding from stage six to eight.

Introduced for the first time ever in February this year, stage four load shedding made a come back in March, lasting for an even longer period.

Stage four doubled the frequency of stage two, which meant you were scheduled for load shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time, or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

In March this year, Eskom said stages six to eight were put in place as a "precautionary measure".

LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE: JOHANNESBURG

#loadshedding Please find complete schedule for #Loadshedding until stage 8. The schedule can also be found on our website https://t.co/3X45hC02u3^GR pic.twitter.com/QPzWyM9CwU — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 9, 2019

MUNICIPAL INFORMATION

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Tshwane, you can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111/(012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane.

If you live in the City of Ekurhuleni, you can visit www.ekurhuleni.gov.za, or call 0860 543 000. You can also follow them on Twitter @City_Ekurhuleni.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Cape Town, you can visit www.capetown.gov.za, or call 0860 103 089, or follow them on Twitter @CityofCT.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of eThekwini, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.

If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.

Check your area's load shedding schedule here.

View a load shedding data map on Cape Town here.