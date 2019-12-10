View all in Latest
WC premier wants meeting with Ramaphosa over load shedding

Eskom downgraded load shedding to stage four. That followed Monday night’s announcement of stage six load shedding after a fault at the Medupi Power Station.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday said the focus now was to avoid a complete blackout and manage load shedding effectively.

Eskom downgraded load shedding to stage four. That followed Monday night’s announcement of stage six load shedding after a fault at the Medupi Power Station.

Winde briefed the province’s disaster management officials on Tuesday morning. He said the best way to avoid a complete blackout was to manage load shedding optimally.

“I think right now we need to make sure that we are managing as best as we can, but also working towards a future. Already I’m asking the president to call a meeting right now,” Winde said.

Winde said citizens were feeling the pinch of load shedding but stressed that his government would continue to push to fix Eskom.

Eskom’s Western Cape general manager Philip Wahl said they remained hopeful.

“I can assure you that Eskom is committed to recovering its generation operational performance as soon as possible,” he said.

Stage four load shedding was expected to continue until 11:00 pm.

WATCH: What load shedding stages 5 and 6 mean for you

Timeline

