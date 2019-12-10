-
Warrant of arrest issued for surgeon, anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide
Dr Peter Baele and Dr Abdulhay Munshi are accused of negligence after Zayyan Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in ICU.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing a Johannesburg family whose 10-year-old son died after a routine surgery have confirmed a warrant of arrest has been issued for his paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist.
Dr Peter Baele and Dr Abdulhay Munshi are accused of negligence after Zayyan Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in ICU.
The pair face culpable homicide charges after performing a routine laparoscopic surgery on the boy in October, at Netcare’s Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg.
The doctors have been suspended in the interim while an internal investigation by Netcare is under way.
The attorney for the Sayed family Rob Kanarek said: “A warrant of arrest has been issued for Dr Peter Baele and Dr Abdulhay Munshi who are to appear in court for the death of Zayyan Sayed.”
