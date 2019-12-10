‘Use water sparingly’: Capetonians warned power cuts could impact water supply
The City said load shedding of this severity would likely constrain its ability to provide water supply in the reticulation system across Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has alerted residents that some parts of the city may experience water supply interruptions should Eskom’s stage 6 load shedding continue.
• How to check your load shedding schedule
The municipality adds their pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods.
The City's executive director for energy and climate change, Kadri Nassiep, explained: “At this stage, we have for stages 4 and 6, we have lost pressure on water pumps. This is only applicable to certain areas and is due to the abnormal amount of load shedding.”
In a statement, the City said residents should not panic but called on them to use water sparingly.
“The advice is to store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution. Use clean containers and keep them sealed for hygiene and safety purposes. All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss or damage when the water supply is restored.”
Residents can report water and sanitation-related problems using one of these ways:
WhatsApp 063 407 3699
Email water@capetown.gov.za
Online www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests
SMS 31373 (maximum 160 characters)
Call 0860 103 089
Visit a Customer Interaction Centers – www.capetown.gov.za/facilities
