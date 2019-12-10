Unions say progress made amid go-slow at Durban mortuary
The department threatened to fire the workers after they went on a go-slow, but the unions opposed this, insisting workers had legitimate demands.
DURBAN - Allied workers unions Pawusa and Nehawu said talks with the Kwazulu-Natal Health Department over the impasse at the Gale Street Mortuary are starting to yield results.
However, it is not yet clear if staff will be allowed back to work after being locked out for over a week.
The department threatened to fire the workers after they went on a go-slow, but the unions opposed this, insisting workers had legitimate demands.
Over the past few months, workers at Durban’s Gale Street Mortuary have staged protests over issues involving overtime and demands for improved working conditions.
Some families have had to postpone funerals as autopsies were not completed in time.
Nehawu’s Ayanda Zulu said they’ve made headway with the department.
“The issue was discussed, and we’ve negotiated with the department. Workers will come in tomorrow.”
Halalisani Gumede of Pawusa said they encouraged workers to go back to their posts in the meantime.
“The tools that workers need is still a problem and staff shortages persist.”
Head of the health department Sandile Tshabalala refused to say if the doors will be open when workers try to clock in on Wednesday.
However, he said members of the public who wish to use the facility would not be affected by the impasse.
More in Local
-
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has died
-
Warrant of arrest issued for surgeon, anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide
-
WC premier wants meeting with Ramaphosa over load shedding
-
Authorities on alert as more rain expected in JHB
-
Ramaphosa cuts Egypt trip short, will meet Eskom on Wednesday
-
Eskom: Heavy rain in Mpumalanga still impacting coal supply
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.