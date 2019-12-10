SACP can never replace ANC & Cosatu - Nzimande
The SACP leader delivered his political report at the congress in Kempton Park on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - As delegates at the South African Communist Party (SACP) special congress prepared to debate whether the party is ready to contest future elections, the party’s general secretary Blade Nzimande said the governing African National Congress (ANC) could not be replaced.
Nzimande delivered his political report at the congress in Kempton Park on Tuesday morning.
The gathering is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the party’s national congress two years ago. Nzimande said delegates should not fool themselves thinking any organisation within the alliance could be replaced.
“The SACP can never be a mass organisation like the ANC, and it should not,” Nzimande said.
“We are a class-party, just like we could never replace Cosatu. We can never be Cosatu – a mass trade union federation. None of the alliance partners can actually substitute the others,” he added.
#Nzimande: Many ANC branches are characterised by inward looking practices focusing on capturing of branches by various factionalist groupings supporting this or that faction at leadership level. #SACPcongress— SACP (@SACP1921) December 10, 2019
#Nzimande: There is often huge gate-keeping that does not allow access to an ANC branch by members not associated with a faction in control of a branch. #SACPcongress— SACP (@SACP1921) December 10, 2019
#Nzimande Working class and poor communities in South Africa are today characterised by deepening levels of violence, including especially gender-based violence #SACPcongress— SACP (@SACP1921) December 10, 2019
More in Politics
-
Mchunu: Govt to cap wasteful expenditure by cutting ministers' perks
-
Ben Turok remembered 'giant' of liberation struggle
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SA
-
'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMC
-
ANC stalwart Ben Turok dies
-
SACP congress to assess progress on implementation of resolutions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.