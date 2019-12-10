View all in Latest
SACP can never replace ANC & Cosatu - Nzimande

The SACP leader delivered his political report at the congress in Kempton Park on Tuesday morning.

FILE: SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: Twitter/@SACP1921
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - As delegates at the South African Communist Party (SACP) special congress prepared to debate whether the party is ready to contest future elections, the party’s general secretary Blade Nzimande said the governing African National Congress (ANC) could not be replaced.

Nzimande delivered his political report at the congress in Kempton Park on Tuesday morning.

The gathering is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the party’s national congress two years ago. Nzimande said delegates should not fool themselves thinking any organisation within the alliance could be replaced.

“The SACP can never be a mass organisation like the ANC, and it should not,” Nzimande said.

“We are a class-party, just like we could never replace Cosatu. We can never be Cosatu – a mass trade union federation. None of the alliance partners can actually substitute the others,” he added.

