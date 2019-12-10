Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has died

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has died

The Swedish star has been battling cancer for 17 years and her management team said she died on Monday morning.

Marie Fredriksson of Swedish band Roxette performing during a concert in Oberursel near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany in June 2011. Picture: AFP.
Marie Fredriksson of Swedish band Roxette performing during a concert in Oberursel near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany in June 2011. Picture: AFP.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sky News is reporting that Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.

The Swedish star has been battling cancer for 17 years and her management team said she died on Monday morning.

Per Gessle, who formed Roxette with Fredriksson in 1986, paid tribute to an "outstanding musician" and "wonderful friend".

Some of Roxette's biggest hits included It must have been love, Joyride, The look and How do you do!.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and two children.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA