Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has died

The Swedish star has been battling cancer for 17 years and her management team said she died on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Sky News is reporting that Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.

Per Gessle, who formed Roxette with Fredriksson in 1986, paid tribute to an "outstanding musician" and "wonderful friend".

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/CTegAUGrXG — Per Gessle (@PartyPleaser) December 10, 2019

Some of Roxette's biggest hits included It must have been love, Joyride, The look and How do you do!.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and two children.